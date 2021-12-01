HC dismisses petition challenging Sugam Darshan system at Kashi Vishwanath temple

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition challenging a facility that offers queueless and hassle-free darshan to devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple for a certain fee.

A bench comprising justices Manoj Mishra and Sameer Jain held that the decision of the temple's Board of Trustees to introduce the 'Sugam Darshan' system ''does not fall within the ambit of judicial review''.

The petition filed by Gajendra Singh Yadav, an advocate, had claimed that the system violates the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 15, 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

These provisions are related Right to Equality and the Right to Freedom of Religion. ''Having noticed the statutory provisions, we are of the view that once the Board of Trustees is vested with the power to fix fees for the performance of any worship, service, rituals, ceremony or religious observance in the temple.

"In exercise of such power, they make a decision to provide a facility of 'SUGAM DARSHAN' for those who, on account of their disability, be it physical or otherwise, cannot wait in a queue and, while taking such decision, they do not exclude the common class from exercising their right of worship or perform Puja as per religious practices, in our view, the decision of the Board of Trustees does not fall within the ambit of judicial review,'' the court observed.

Opposing the writ petition, it was submitted by the state counsel that Section 15 of the 1983 Act related to the temple provides that the Board shall exercise all such powers, as are necessary for or incidental, to the performance of its duties and functions under the Act and in particular shall have the power to fix fees for the performance of any worship, service, ritual, ceremony or religious observance in the temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)