MPLADS restored, MPs to get Rs 2 cr for remaining part of 2021-22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has restored Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for the remaining part of 2021-21 with release of Rs 2 crore per Member of Parliament in one installment, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

''The Government has approved restoration of MPLADS during the remaining part of the financial year 2021-22 with release of MPLADS fund at the rate of Rs 2 crore per Member of Parliament in one instalment,'' Statistics Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The minister also told the House that the government has continued MPLADS from 2022-23 to 2025-26, with the annual entitlement of Rs 5 crore per MP as per the extant MPLADS Guidelines, with a total financial outlay of Rs 17,417.00 crore from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has conducted a Third Party Evaluation of the MPLADS works created during the period from April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2019, in 216 districts across the country, he stated.

The evaluation was conducted by a private agency in 2021 and the agency submitted its final report on August 31, 2021, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

