Putin says he wants talks with the West to guarantee NATO won't expand east

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-12-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 16:16 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he wanted to hold talks with Western countries to obtain guarantees that NATO will not expand eastward.

He added that Moscow was taking adequate measures in response to NATO actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

