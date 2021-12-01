Worli cylinder blast-fire: Four-month-old boy dies during treatment, his father critical

A four-month-old boy, who was injured in a fire that broke out following a cylinder blast at a chawl in Worli area of Mumbai, died during treatment at a hospital, while his father, who had also suffered injuries in the incident, is in a critical condition, civic officials said on Wednesday. The child and three other members of his family were injured in the blaze that had erupted on Tuesday after the cylinder blast in a room at BDD chawl (tenement) located on Ganpatrao Jadhav Marg.

All of them were initially rushed to the civic-run BYL Nair hospital for treatment, but later on the child and two other members were shifted to the Kasturba Hospital, another civic-run medical facility, a municipal official said.

The infant, identified as Mangesh Puri, was critical and died on Tuesday night during treatment, he said. The child's father, Anand Puri, is undergoing treatment at Nair Hospital and doctors have said that his condition is critical, the official added.

Nair Hospital's dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal has already ordered a departmental inquiry after a video clip purportedly showed that the victims were not attended to promptly after they were brought to the hospital on Tuesday.

