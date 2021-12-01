Man held for abducting, raping minor in UP's Ballia

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged abduction and rape of a 15-year-old girl, police said.

According to the police, the minor girl was abducted from a village under the Bansdih Road police station area on November 10, and a case was lodged on November 22.

The girl was rescued on Tuesday.

Police said the girl told them that she was abducted and taken to Delhi where she was raped.

Superintendent of Police R K Nayyar said the accused was arrested on Wednesday morning while the girl has been sent for medical examination.

