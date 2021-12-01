Left Menu

BSF Jammu IG calls troops to scale newer heights on 57th Raising Day

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-12-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 17:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

As the Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated 57th Raising Day in Jammu on Wednesday, its Inspector General of Jammu frontier D K Boora motivated the troops to continue achieving newer heights and thwart enemy attempts to disturb peace and tranquillity.

Boora paid rich tributes to the brave martyrs of the BSF who laid down their lives for the nation.

Officers and jawans of BSF's Jammu frontier celebrated the Raising Day with fervour at the frontier in Paloura and all its battalions deployed at the International Border of Jammu and the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch areas, BSF public relations officer DIG SPS Sabdhu said.

On the occasion, Boora welcomed and interacted with the BSF veterans who were present in large numbers. Following a rousing welcome, they danced to the patriotic tunes of the band. Several personnel from the Jammu frontier have been awarded with various medals in the year -- Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) - one; Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak - 2026; Utkrisht Seva Padak - 323; Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak – 163; Director's General Commendation Role (DG'sCR) – 453; Additional Director's General Commendation Role (ADG'sCR) – 38; DGP's Jammu and Kashmir Commendation Medal and Certificate – six; and DGP's Jammu and Kashmir appreciation – seven.

A cultural programme was also presented by the BSF personnel and students of Jammu BSF School.

