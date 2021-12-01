Left Menu

CBI takes over probe into intimidation case involving IPS officer P Sivanandi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 17:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The CBI has taken over investigation into an intimidation case allegedly involving IPS officer P Sivanandi in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency, on the directives of the Supreme Court on September 29 confirming a Madras High Court order in this regard, re-registered an FIR of the CB-CID of the state according to the procedure.

It is alleged that on April 1, 2015, complainant D Pandiraj was returning from Chennai Police commissioner's office when one Ganapathy along with 10 others, at the instance of the then inspector general Sivanandi, blocked his vehicle, threatened to kill him and asked him to withdraw the complaint, the FIR said.

The Madras High Court transferred the case to the CB-CID from the local police on July 24, 2015, observing that it was a textbook case demonstrating the 'evil effects' of an unholy nexus between a serving senior police officer, lawyers, businessmen and goondas.

On perusal of the case diary and the statement of witnesses, the court came to know that Sivanandi had engaged some people to oversee the withdrawal of complaints by Pandiraj, the judge added.

The CB-CID then filed a closure report stating that the complaint was a ''mistake of fact''.

A case was registered on April 2, 2015, on the basis of a complaint by Pandiraj, against Sujai Anand, Shylaja Reddy, S V Subramanian and others for allegedly cheating him of Rs 50 lakh. The complainant had invested the amount in a company floated by the accused.

The CBI has taken over this case as well, they said.

