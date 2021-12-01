Left Menu

Lithuania considers state of emergency on Poland border to stop migrants

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:03 IST
  • Poland

Lithuania's government said on Wednesday it will ask the country's parliament to declare a state of emergency at its border with Poland from Dec. 10 as part of efforts to prevent the smuggling of migrants.

Poland is the only checks-free route from Lithuania and Latvia to Germany, the destination for many migrants who have arrived in the region via Belarus in recent weeks.

