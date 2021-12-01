Lithuania considers state of emergency on Poland border to stop migrants
Lithuania's government said on Wednesday it will ask the country's parliament to declare a state of emergency at its border with Poland from Dec. 10 as part of efforts to prevent the smuggling of migrants.
Poland is the only checks-free route from Lithuania and Latvia to Germany, the destination for many migrants who have arrived in the region via Belarus in recent weeks.
