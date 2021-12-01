Left Menu

Railways has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 36.87 crore due to agitations: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:19 IST
Railways has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 36.87 crore due to the agitations by farmers and other organisations during this year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, he also said that the Northern Railway suffered the most losses, amounting to Rs 22.58 crore.

Vaishnaw said that ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects and state governments are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crime and maintaining law and order on Railways through their law enforcement agencies like the Government Railway Police (GRP)/District Police. However, Railway Protection Force (RPF) supplements the efforts of GRP/District Police to provide better protection and security of passenger area and passengers and for matters connected therewith, he said.

