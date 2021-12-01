HC suggests installation of CCTV cameras in clubs

The Madras High Court on Wednesday requested the Tamil Nadu police chief to respond in a fortnight, to the suggestion of installing closed-circuit TV (CCTV) cameras in the premises of the clubs in the state, to ensure no objectionable activities are being carried out.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy gave the suggestion while passing interim orders on writ petitions from two recreational clubs here and in Kancheepuram.

They sought to restrain the respective police from interfering or disturbing the day-to-day affairs of their clubs.

According to the petitioners, they were scrupulously following the rules and regulations. Hence, interference of the police is not at all warranted.

However, the police personnel, under the pretext that complaints were being received against certain members for the alleged involvement in playing rummy cards to punt off money, frequently entered the premises of their clubs, which was creating panic among the other members.

The judge impleaded the DGP as a party in the case and requested him to consider his suggestion on CCTV and come out with a decision. The case stands adjourned till December 15 for the DGP's reply.

