US Domestic News Roundup: New rift opens between U.S. House Republicans over bigotry claims; Theranos' Holmes cross-examined over relationship with romantic and business partner and more

New rift opens between U.S. House Republicans over bigotry claims

A new fault line opened between Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, as lawmakers squabbled publicly over accusations of religious bigotry and racism among party conservatives. In a fight that could further complicate Republican efforts to forge unity ahead of next year's elections, firebrand congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Twitter branded Representative Nancy Mace as "trash" for criticizing Republican Lauren Boebert for remarks about a Democrat that have been decried as Islamaphobic.

Theranos' Holmes cross-examined over relationship with romantic and business partner

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on Tuesday faced prosecutors' questions about her relationship with former romantic and business partner Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, a day after Holmes said that he had been abusive and controlling. Holmes, 37, testified on Monday that the decade-long relationship had a pervasive impact on her life during the time when prosecutors say she committed fraud.

U.S. judge sentences wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to three years in prison

A U.S. judge sentenced the wife of imprisoned Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to three years in prison on Tuesday, after she pleaded guilty to helping the Sinaloa drug cartel. Before her sentencing in a federal court in Washington, Emma Coronel Aispuro, 32, pleaded with U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras to show her mercy.

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers to continue questioning accuser in sex abuse trial

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers were expected to resume questioning on Wednesday of a woman who said the British socialite facilitated her sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s, when she was 14, and took part in some encounters. The woman, known by the pseudonym Jane, took the stand for the government on the second day of the British socialite's sex abuse trial in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. She said Epstein offered to help her advance her career as a performing artist, but then regularly sexually abused her for years.

Deadly Michigan school shooting baffles police as young suspect keeps silent

Investigators sifted through a bloody crime scene and pored through surveillance video, social media and eyewitness accounts as they sought clues to what drove a 15-year-old boy to go on a deadly shooting spree at his Detroit-area high school. The young suspect, whose name was withheld by officials because he is a minor, opened fire on Tuesday with a semi-automatic handgun his father had purchased four days earlier, killing three fellow Oxford High School students.

CNN's Chris Cuomo suspended over role in ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sex scandal

CNN on Tuesday suspended its top news anchor, Chris Cuomo, for his role in defending his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, over sexual harassment allegations. The cable news channel said in a statement the suspension followed the release of new court documents on Monday.

Air travelers to U.S. set to face tougher COVID-19 testing

The U.S. is moving to require that all air travelers entering the country show a negative COVID-19 test performed within one day of departure in response to concerns about a new coronavirus variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late on Tuesday. Currently, vaccinated international air travelers can present a negative test result obtained within three days from their point of departure. Nearly all foreign nationals must be vaccinated to enter the United States. Unvaccinated travelers currently must get a negative COVID-19 test within one day of arrival.

U.S. Supreme Court to consider rolling back abortion rights

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday is set to consider whether to gut abortion rights in America as it weighs Mississippi's bid to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, is scheduled to hear at least 70 minutes of oral arguments beginning at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) in the southern state's appeal to revive its ban on abortion starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Lower courts blocked the Republican-backed law.

Rallies planned as U.S. Supreme Court hears high-stakes abortion challenge

Pro-choice and anti-abortion activists will hold dueling rallies in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, as the justices hear arguments in a case that could overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Organizers on each side said they expected hundreds of activists to arrive starting early Wednesday. The justices will meet at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) to consider Mississippi's bid to revive a Republican-backed 2018 state law, blocked by lower courts, banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Live bullets on 'Rust' set may have been recycled ammo -court documents

Authorities investigating the fatal shooting on the "Rust" movie last month are investigating whether recycled live ammunition may have made its way into a stash of dummy bullets on the set in New Mexico, according to court documents released on Tuesday. The documents include a search warrant for the premises of a local supplier of ammunition and movie props.

