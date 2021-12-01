Left Menu

BGE-COMMODITIES

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:52 IST
BGE-COMMODITIES
  • Country:
  • India

Following are today's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4000-5100: Medium 4200-5600: Jowar 2000-2600: Jaggery cube 4200-4300: Jaggery ball 4800-5000: Coriander Seed 12000-15000: Chilies fine 26000-28000: Potato Big 1500-2000: Medium 1000-1400: Onion Big 1000-2100: Medium 1000-1500: Small 500-1000: Tamarind 9000-10000: Garlic 3000-7000: Horsegram 3600-4200: Wheat 2800-3200 Turmeric 8000-14000: Turdhal 7600-10600: Green Gram Dhal 8800-9600: Black gram dal 8800-13200: Bengal Gramdhal 6200-7100: Mustard 9500-11000: Gingelly 13500-16500: Sugar 3800-4000: Groundnut Seed 9500-9800: Copra 17000-19000.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1600-1800 Coconut oil (10kg):1780-2250; Gingelly oil: 1800-2950 Ghee (5kg): 2180-2450.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021