Maha: Court rejects Teltumbde's interim bail plea to visit mother after brother's encounter death

Later on, the NIA later took over the probe into the case.Milind Teltumbde was among the 26 Naxals who were killed in the encounter with security forces in Gadchiroli.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court here on Wednesday denied interim bail to activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to visit his nonagenarian mother in wake of the death of his brother Milind Teltumbde, a top Naxal leader, in an encounter with security forces last month.

Anand Teltumbde is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai following his arrest in the Elgar Parishad case in April 2020.

Special court judge D E Kothalikar rejected his temporary bail application. In the plea filed on November 23, Anand Teltumbde had said that he came to know that his brother Milind Teltumbde, one of the wanted accused in the case, was killed on November 13 in Gadchiroli.

He added that his mother is over 90 years old and at such a moment of bereavement, he being the eldest in the family, not only his presence by the side of the mother and his siblings would be of great moral support, but also gathering of all family members would be a solace to each other. In the plea, he had sought 15-day bail. Meanwhile, another accused in the case, Surendra Gadling has moved a plea seeking plastic chair and table inside prison. He also sought permission for allowing a personal shaving kit to him. The court has sought a report from the prison authorities and posted the matter for hearing on December 8.

Anand Teltumbde and other activists were initially booked by the Pune police after violence erupted at Koregaon Bhima village near Pune, a day after the Elgar Parishad conclave was held in the city on December 31, 2017. Inflammatory speeches and provocative statements made at the conclave triggered the violence at Koregaon Bhima the next day, the police had alleged.

According to police, the event was ''backed'' by Maoists. Later on, the NIA later took over the probe into the case.

Milind Teltumbde was among the 26 Naxals who were killed in the encounter with security forces in Gadchiroli. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head for his alleged involvement in violent activities against the state.

