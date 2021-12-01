Left Menu

White House says DOJ will defend government's authority to promote vaccine requirement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:11 IST
White House says DOJ will defend government's authority to promote vaccine requirement
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House said on Wedesday the U.S. Department of Justice "will vigorously defend" the government's authority to promote its vaccine requirement in federal contracting.

Courts blocked the Biden administration https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-judge-blocks-vaccine-mandate-contractors-three-states-2021-11-30on Tuesday from enforcing two mandates requiring millions of American workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021