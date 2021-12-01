White House says DOJ will defend government's authority to promote vaccine requirement
The White House said on Wedesday the U.S. Department of Justice "will vigorously defend" the government's authority to promote its vaccine requirement in federal contracting.
Courts blocked the Biden administration https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-judge-blocks-vaccine-mandate-contractors-three-states-2021-11-30on Tuesday from enforcing two mandates requiring millions of American workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
