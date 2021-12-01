NCRB doesn't report cases of 'hurt to farmers due to attack on farmers' protests' separately: Govt

The National Crime Records Bureau, which compiles data from states and Union territories, does not report cases of ''hurt to farmers due to attack on farmers' protests'' separately, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in its report 'Crime in India 2020' reported 5,78,641 cases of hurt, but it did not report cases of ''hurt to farmers due to attack on farmers' protests separately''.

Rai was responding to a question, which among other details, also sought to know whether it is fact that attacks on farmers' protests by administration as well as the public have increased during recent times in the country.

''Police and public order are state subjects as per the seventh schedule of the Constitution of India. The responsibility of maintaining law and order, including safety and security of farmers, rests primarily with the respective state governments,'' he said.

Rai said the home affairs ministry has issued advisories to states and union territories from time to time to maintain law and order and ensure safety and security of citizens.

