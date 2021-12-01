Left Menu

NATO again warns Russia over costs of any possible Ukraine invasion

Reuters | Riga | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:21 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg repeated his warning on Wednesday that any future Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a high price and have serious political and economic consequences for Moscow.

Speaking after a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Riga, he said NATO had many ways of deterring Russia, also citing more economic and financial sanctions. He also said NATO's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity "remains unwavering", calling Kyiv a "close and highly valued partner".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

