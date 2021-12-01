NATO again warns Russia over costs of any possible Ukraine invasion
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg repeated his warning on Wednesday that any future Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a high price and have serious political and economic consequences for Moscow.
Speaking after a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Riga, he said NATO had many ways of deterring Russia, also citing more economic and financial sanctions. He also said NATO's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity "remains unwavering", calling Kyiv a "close and highly valued partner".
