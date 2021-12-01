Karnataka: Man held for sexually assaulting daughter

Mangaluru city police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter in an area under the Kadri police station here.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the accused is a history-sheeter and a repeat offender. He was previously booked for beating up his mother, he said. The accused used to work as a delivery boy for an online food delivery platform in the city, police sources said.

