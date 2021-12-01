BJP MP Nishikant Dubey urges govt to bring Uniform Civil Code

BJP member Nishikant Dubey Wednesday urged the Centre to bring a law soon to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Dubey said the Allahabad High Court had last month asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel for implementing the mandate of Article 44 of the Constitution, which speaks about a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

''Even after 75 years of Independence, we have not been able to bring in a Uniform Civil Code. I urge the government to soon bring a law to implement a Uniform Civil Code,'' he said.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Congress MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor raised the issue of non-subsidised kerosene given to the southern state through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

He urged the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to increase the allocation of non-subsidised PDS kerosene to Kerala to help the fishermen community.

Satyadev Pachauri, BJP MP from Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), raised the issue of lack of usage of Hindi in higher courts.

He said that at the time of Independence, the makers of the Constitution had deliberated on the issue of use of language in courts and decided that for some time the higher courts would continue to use English. However, they also provided for usage of Hindi or other local languages as directed by Parliament.

