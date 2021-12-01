Russia has stepped up planning for potential military action in Ukraine -Blinken
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the United States is deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine, adding that Russia's plans include efforts to destabilize Ukraine from within as well as large-scale military operations.
"In recent weeks, Russia has stepped up planning for potential military action in Ukraine, including positioning tens of thousands of additional combat forces near the Ukrainian border," Blinken told reporters after a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Riga.
