Iceland police say homemade bomb found in Reykjavik dumpster

PTI | Reykjavik | Updated: 01-12-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 20:09 IST
Three men were arrested after a homemade bomb was found in a residential neighbourhood of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, police said Wednesday.

The explosives were discovered Tuesday in a dumpster near an apartment building that houses the US ambassador's residence, but the Reykjavik Metropolitan Police force said “there is no evidence to suggest that the case is related to the embassy of a foreign country.” Police said two of the three men arrested were on probation and have been sent back to prison. The third was released. Police did not offer any details on the explosives, or how they were discovered, but said the investigation was continuing.

The United States Embassy in Reykjavik has been without an ambassador since President Joe Biden took office in January. Last year the embassy purchased a 5,300 square foot (500-square meter) villa in downtown Reykjavik that is set to become an ambassadorial residence.(AP) RUP RUP

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

