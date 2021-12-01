Russia has no right to seek guarantees against NATO's eastward expansion, Kyiv says
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that Russia had no right to block Kyiv's closer ties with the NATO military alliance and any security guarantees that Moscow might seek from the West would be illegitimate.
He also said it was an open question how tough possible European Union sanctions would be on Russia if Moscow launched a new attack on Ukraine, but said that a deterrence package to ward Russia off such a move was going in the right direction.
"Russia cannot stop Ukraine from getting closer with NATO and has no right to have any say in relevant discussions," Kuleba said in a briefing in Riga. "Any Russian proposals to discuss with NATO or the United States or any other country any so-called guarantees that the alliance would not expand to the east are illegitimate."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- the east
- Moscow
- United States
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Riga
- European Union
- Kuleba
- Russia
- Russian
- Dmytro Kuleba
ALSO READ
Odisha Cabinet approves major drinking water, lift irrigation, road and bridge projects
Tata Steel Chess: Arjun Erigaisi takes sole lead in blitz event
Danish frigate crew kill 4 suspected pirates off West Africa
Four pirates killed by Danish frigate in Gulf of Guinea
Danish frigate kills four suspected pirates in Gulf of Guinea