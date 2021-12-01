Left Menu

Foreign Secretary meets EU special envoy for Afghanistan

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday held talks with EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson and discussed the Afghan crisis.External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two sides agreed to continue the ongoing coordination between India and the European Union on Afghanistan.Foreign Secretary harshvshringla met tomasniklasson EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan today. Agreed to continue the ongoing coordination between India EU on Afghanistan, Bagchi tweeted.

''Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met @tomas_niklasson EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan today. Exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan. Agreed to continue the ongoing coordination between India & EU on Afghanistan,'' Bagchi tweeted.

