Maha: Man loses Rs 89,000 while ordering food online

A man allegedly lost Rs 89,000 while ordering for food online from a famous restaurant in Maharashtras Aurangabad city, police said on Wednesday. The advertisement was about a famous restaurant in the city offering two meals at the price of one, he said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 01-12-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 20:14 IST
A man allegedly lost Rs 89,000 while ordering for food online from a famous restaurant in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, police said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint, an offence was registered on Tuesday at MIDC police station under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the IT Act, an official said.

The incident took place in September when Babasaheb Thombre (41), a resident of Naregaon area of Aurangabad city, came across an advertisement on social media offering discount on meals, an official said. The advertisement was about a famous restaurant in the city offering two meals at the price of one, he said. To place an order, the man had to share his credit card details, and when he did so, Rs 89,000 were deducted from his bank account, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

