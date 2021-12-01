Belarus protests to Czech Republic over expulsion of football chief - TASS

The Foreign Ministry of Belarus has summoned the Czech Republic's charge d'affaires to protest over the expulsion of the head of the Belarus Football Federation, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

Czech police have detained Belarus Football Federation chief Vladimir Bazanov and his wife on suspicion they breached COVID-19 pandemic rules by not having applied for an exemption to travel restrictions, local media reported on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)