Belarus protests to Czech Republic over expulsion of football chief - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-12-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 20:18 IST
Belarus protests to Czech Republic over expulsion of football chief - TASS
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Foreign Ministry of Belarus has summoned the Czech Republic's charge d'affaires to protest over the expulsion of the head of the Belarus Football Federation, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

Czech police have detained Belarus Football Federation chief Vladimir Bazanov and his wife on suspicion they breached COVID-19 pandemic rules by not having applied for an exemption to travel restrictions, local media reported on Tuesday.

