Govt, police striving continuously to keep Telangana Maoist-free, says DGP

Hyderabad, Dec 1 (PTI): To keep Telangana a Maoist-free State, the government and the police are striving continuously, State Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday said.

Reddy, along with senior officials of the CRPF, Greyhounds (the elite anti-naxal force of Telangana police), SIB and other police officials toured the Maoist-affected inter-State border areas (neighbouring Chhattisgarh) and reviewed the situation. ''With the cooperation of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Greyhounds, SIB and local police, we are able to overcome the Maoist problem,'' the Telangana Police chief told reporters in Bhadradri Kothagudem District.

The DGP appreciated Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt and Mulugu District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangram Singh Ganpatrao Patil for taking required measures to tackle the Maoist menace.

He commended the police for also taking up community policing initiatives and on surrender of militia members.

The districts official machinery, led by the Collectors, are working for the development of the region and address the people’s needs, Reddy added.

