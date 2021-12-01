Left Menu

Lok Sabha passes bill on assisted reproductive technology services, adjourned for the day

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday after the House passed a bill to regulate assisted reproductive technology services and the members raised issues of their concern.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 20:43 IST
Lok Sabha passes bill on assisted reproductive technology services, adjourned for the day
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday after the House passed a bill to regulate assisted reproductive technology services and the members raised issues of their concern. The House saw an adjournment during Question Hour amid demand of opposition parties for revoking suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members.

Members raised their issues when the House assembled at 12 noon and it was later adjourned for lunch. When the House met at 2.35 pm, it took up the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 which was later passed. The members, who could not get an opportunity in the morning, then raised their issues. The bill seeks to establish a national board and state boards for the regulation and supervision of ART clinics and ART banks for the safe and ethical practice of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021