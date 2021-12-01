Left Menu

Man, 36, sets himself on fire with his two children in UP's Gorakhpur

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 01-12-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 20:56 IST
A 36-year-old man in Gorakhpur's GIDA area on Wednesday committed suicide by setting himself on fire along with his two children, police said. According to the police, Madan Kannoujia locked himself inside a room with his two children and using LPG gas committed suicide. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem and a probe has been ordered.

Police tried to control the fire, but by then Kannoujia, his daughter Annapurna (7), and son Atul (5) were burnt to death, they said.

Mohan Kannoujia, the younger brother of the deceased, told police that Madan had an argument with his wife after which she had gone to her father's home and was refusing to return. He also said his brother was not mentally sound.

After being informed about the incident, SP North Manoj Awasthi along with a team and forensic team reached the spot.

''Police have informed the deceased's wife and the forensic team has gathered a lot of evidence from the spot.

“An investigation has been launched to find out the reasons behind the incident,'' GIDA Police Station SHO Vinay Kumar Saroj said.

