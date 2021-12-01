Left Menu

U'khand CM Dhami inaugurates projects worth over Rs 100 cr in Pauri

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:11 IST
U'khand CM Dhami inaugurates projects worth over Rs 100 cr in Pauri
File Photo
  
  

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 100 crore here.

The chief minister also inspected the stalls put up by different government departments at the Ramlila Maidan as part of the ''Vikas ke Sakshi'' programme and distributed Mahalakshmi kits among new mothers for post-natal care and nutrition, and cheques of Rs 5 lakh to different women self-help groups. In his address on the occasion, Dhami announced providing an ambulance to the Kalagarh region, giving 20,000 litres of water free to people in Srinagar Garhwal who get water metres installed and connecting Pauri with helicopter services.

