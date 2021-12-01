Chatterjee to lead Bengal in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Sudip Chatterjee was on Wednesday named Bengal captain for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy which will kick off on December 8.

The Chatterjee-led Bengal made a quarterfinal exit, going down to Karnataka in Super Over in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament earlier this month.

For the domestic one-dayers, Bengal are placed in Elite Group B along with defending champions Mumbai, Baroda, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Puducherry.

Squad: Sudip Chatterjee (captain), Shreevats Goswami, Abhishek Das, Anustup Majumdar, Sumanta Gupta, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Suvankar Bal, Kaif Ahmad, Pradipta Pramanik, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahamad, Karan Lal, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Mohammad Kaif, Sayan Sekhar Mondal and Sayan Ghosh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)