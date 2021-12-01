Iran: all parties in Vienna face test of independence, political will

Iran on Wednesday accused Israel of "trumpeting lies to poison" the Vienna talks on reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers and it said all parties in the negotiations faced a test of their political will to complete the job.

"Israeli regime whose existence relies on tension is at it again, trumpeting lies to poison Vienna talks," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter without specifying what Israeli comments he meant. "All parties in the room now face a test of their independence & political will to carry out the job— irrespective of the fake news designed to destroy prospects for success." (Reporting By Parisa Hafezi, Writing by Arshad Mohammed)

