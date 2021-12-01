Left Menu

Yellen: bank access for cannabis firms would aid U.S. tax collections

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:50 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that she agreed that allowing state-legal cash-only cannabis businesses to access the U.S. banking system would allow the Internal Revenue Service to improve collection of taxes.

Representative Ed Perlmutter of Colorado asked Yellen during a U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing whether allowing cannabis businesses to access the banking system -- now prohibited by federal law -- to conduct transactions would make the IRS' job easier in collecting tens of millions of taxes that have gone unpaid from such firms.

"Yes, of course it would," Yellen replied.

