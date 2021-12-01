Periya double murder case: CBI arrests 5 CPI(M) workers

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested five CPI(M) workers, including a branch secretary, in connection with the killing of two Youth Congress workers at Periya in 2019.

A CBI officer told the media that a team constituted by the agency arrested the five accused -- Rajesh alias Raju (38), Vishnu Sura (47), Shastha Madhu (40), Reji Varghese (44) and Hariprasad (31).

They were arrested after their hours long questioning revealed they were allegedly involved collecting weapons, providing transport facilities and telling the assailants about the travel route of the victims -- Kripesh and Sarath Lal, the officer said.

Several CPI(M) workers and senior leaders have been questioned by the agency till now in connection with the case, he added.

The arrests came just two weeks before the expiry of the four months time given by the Kerala High Court to CBI to file a charge sheet in the case. The five accused would be produced before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate's court on Thursday, the officer said.

Prior to this, 14 people were arrested in the case and out of them, two are out on bail while the rest are in judicial custody.

Reacting to the arrests, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, in a Facebook post, alleged that both the state government and the CPI(M) were trying to sabotage the CBI probe in the case from the start.

Instead of ensuring justice to the victims' families, the government was trying to protect their killers, he further alleged.

KPCC president and Congress MP K Sudhakaran, in his reaction, told the media that the CBI probe was progressing in the right direction as it was able to arrest the accused, despite the state government allegedly using the police to destroy evidence in the case.

He said the CBI investigation will reach top political leaders here.

Satheesan, in his post, also alleged that the state government, by spending taxpayers money, went all the way to the Supreme Court to block the CBI probe as it and the CPI(M) was 'scared'.

