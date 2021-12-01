Raj Police issues order to check atrocities against Dalits during weddings

Rajasthan Police has instructed all its SPs to take strict action against those who create trouble in Dalit marriages.

Assistant Director General (ADG) Ravi Prakash has issued instructions saying that stopping wedding procession of Dalit community, not allowing groom to sit on mare, and similar acts of untouchabilty are violations of Article 17 of the Constitution, and it is responsibility of the police and administration to stop such acts.

Instructions have been given to prevent such incidents and to take legal action if they still occur. All police officers have been told to identify such places under their police station areas, where there is any kind of tension or an ongoing dispute between the Dalits and other communities, police said in a statement. They have also been asked to take note if such incidents have happened in the past in these areas, it said.

“Instructions have been given to take preventive action against the suspects in advance if there is any apprehension or intelligence about the occurrence of any untoward incident during the marriage ceremony, procession or Bindoli,” the release said.

SPs have been instructed to collect information at beat level for wedding programmes to be held in Dalit families in near future. Necessary arrangements will be made for the wedding procession or Bindoli on the wedding day, the statement said. According to it, constables and beat in-charge have been directed to coordinate with the panch, sarpanch, councilor, and CLG member of their areas to counter such incidents. Recently, incidents were reported from Jaipur and Udaipur district where some locals created trouble during wedding processions of Dalit grooms.

