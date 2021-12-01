NIA conducts searches in Jharkhand in extortion case

The NIA on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Jharkhand in a case related to conspiracy for extortion and disruption of government works in Latehar, an official said.

The searches were carried out at 14 locations of the accused in Ranchi, Latehar and Chatra in Jharkhand, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case was registered in December last year in connection with the conspiracy and terrorist acts for extortion and disruption of government works at the Tetariyakhad colliery in Latehar, the NIA official said.

The accused, associated with the "Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu gang", had carried out terrorist acts at the Tetariyakhad colliery on December 18 last year, resulting in injuries to civilians and arson of several vehicles, the official said.

The case was re-registered by the NIA in March, and a chargesheet was filed against 17 accused in August, according to the official.

During the searches, incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case is continuing.

