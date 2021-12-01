Journalist arrested for alleged derogatory remarks against Health Minister: police

A journalist was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against state Health Minister Veena George.

Kochi Cyber Crime Police arrested the scribe, T P Nandakumar, based on a complaint by a lawyer.

The Police Commissionerate, Kochi, in a release, confirmed the arrest of the journalist -- also known as 'crime Nandakumar' -- and said that his home and office were searched for any digital evidence in connection with the allegations against him.

