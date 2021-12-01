Left Menu

HC extends interim stay on P'cherry civic polls by two weeks

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 22:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed as withdrawn the petitions challenging the civic poll notification in neighbouring Puducherry without BC and ST reservations and extended the interim stay on elections by two weeks to allow the petitioners approach the Supreme Court.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu dismissed the petitions as withdrawn.

Senior advocate Vijay Narayan, representing the Union Territory, said the government is committed to provide reservation to BCs and is planning to set up a dedicated commission to go into the issue of determining political backwardness so that reservation to BCs can be made and sought two months time.

P Wilson, appearing for one of the petitioners R Siva of the DMK, contended that caste-wise data was available with the Centre. He argued that polls cannot be held without providing the reservation to the STs because it is a constitutional mandate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

