Jharkhand HC grants bail to former Adhunik Power GM in terror funding case

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Jharkhand on Wednesday granted bail to Adhunik Power Limited former general manager Sanjay Jain in a case of terror funding.

A division bench comprising Justices S Chandrashekhar and Ratnaker Bhengra heard the petition filed by Jain and granted his prayer.

Jain was arrested by the National Investigating Agency in 2018 in a case related to terror funding in Tandwa in Latehar district.

It was alleged that Jain misused his office to siphon off funds to outlawed leftwing outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee for running the business of the company.

