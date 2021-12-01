Foreign Secretary Shringla meets EU special envoy for Afghanistan

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday held talks with EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson and discussed the Afghan crisis.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two sides agreed to continue the ongoing coordination between India and the European Union on Afghanistan.

''Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met @tomas_niklasson EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan today. Exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan. Agreed to continue the ongoing coordination between India & EU on Afghanistan,'' Bagchi tweeted. Niklasson is on a visit to India after holding talks in Doha with a Taliban delegation led by acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Separately, Shringla also interacted with US Senior Director in the White House National Security Council Sumona Guha.

''Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla interacted with US Senior Director in the White House National Security Council @SumonaGuhaDC on the India-US strategic partnership and regional issues of interest,'' Bagchi tweeted.

It is understood that the Afghan issue figured in the meeting.

India has been calling for a unified global response to bring about desired changes to the Afghan situation and holdig that the territory of Afghanistan must not become a source of radicalisation and terrorism, regionally or globally.

India has been particularly seeking steps based on the UN Security Council Resolution 2593 to improve the situation in Afghanistan.

The UNSC resolution, adopted on August 30 under India's presidency of the global body, talked about the need for upholding human rights in Afghanistan, demanded that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism and that a negotiated political settlement should be found out to the crisis.

India hosted a regional dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10 that was attended by NSAs of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

In the dialogue, the participants vowed to work towards ensuring that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for global terrorism and called for the formation of an ''open and truly inclusive'' government in Kabul.

A declaration released at the end of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan said Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts and that officials lent strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan.

