Schumer sees "good progress" in talks to avoid U.S. gov't shutdown
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 22:31 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that talks with his Republican counterpart Mitch McConnell to avoid a government shutdown were making "good progress," adding that the two leaders must prevent a group of Senate Republicans from causing "total chaos" by delaying action.
