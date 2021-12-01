Blinken to make clear cost of Russian actions toward Ukraine in meeting with Lavrov
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make clear the cost of Russian actions toward Ukraine in his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday, a senior State Department official said.
"Beyond making clear the cost of Russian actions, I’m certain the Secretary is also going to want to make clear that there is a diplomatic offramp and that we think there is a solution to this, which is the full implementation of the Minsk agreements," the official told reporters.
The official added that there will be coordinated sanctions on Belarus "very soon."
