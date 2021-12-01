Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi meets family of man who went missing from Maharashtra 2 years ago

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met the family members of a man who went missing from Maharashtra two years ago and demanded a proper investigation into the matter.Gandhi was on her way to Delhi from Sawaimadhopur when she stopped seeing a group of men protesting on the highway for the last 20 days.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-12-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 23:04 IST
Priyanka Gandhi meets family of man who went missing from Maharashtra 2 years ago
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met the family members of a man who went missing from Maharashtra two years ago and demanded a proper investigation into the matter.

Gandhi was on her way to Delhi from Sawaimadhopur when she stopped seeing a group of men protesting on the highway for the last 20 days. She heard them and gave them assurance that she would look into the issue.

''A man named Buddhiprakash went missing from Maharashtra. His family members registered a missing complaint in Pune. Later, they lodged a case of abduction with Lalsot police station in December 2019. Our police also went to Maharashtra to investigate the case,'' Dausa SP Anil Kumar said.

He said the family members recently met Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena in Dausa and the investigation of the case was handed over to a circle officer rank official.

''The family members are sitting on a dharna outside Lalsot SDM office. They met Priyanka Gandhi today while she was going to Delhi from Sawaimadhopur,'' Kumar said.

Gandhi assured them that she would look into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global
3
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021