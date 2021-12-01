Priyanka Gandhi meets family of man who went missing from Maharashtra 2 years ago
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met the family members of a man who went missing from Maharashtra two years ago and demanded a proper investigation into the matter.Gandhi was on her way to Delhi from Sawaimadhopur when she stopped seeing a group of men protesting on the highway for the last 20 days.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met the family members of a man who went missing from Maharashtra two years ago and demanded a proper investigation into the matter.
Gandhi was on her way to Delhi from Sawaimadhopur when she stopped seeing a group of men protesting on the highway for the last 20 days. She heard them and gave them assurance that she would look into the issue.
''A man named Buddhiprakash went missing from Maharashtra. His family members registered a missing complaint in Pune. Later, they lodged a case of abduction with Lalsot police station in December 2019. Our police also went to Maharashtra to investigate the case,'' Dausa SP Anil Kumar said.
He said the family members recently met Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena in Dausa and the investigation of the case was handed over to a circle officer rank official.
''The family members are sitting on a dharna outside Lalsot SDM office. They met Priyanka Gandhi today while she was going to Delhi from Sawaimadhopur,'' Kumar said.
Gandhi assured them that she would look into the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt roping in Salman Khan for vaccination awareness to 'polarise', 'attract specific community', alleges BJP's Ram Kadam
JMM blockades Tata factories to protest shifting of TCPL HQ to Maharashtra
IMA decries action against docs, nurses after 11 Covid patients died in Maharashtra hospital fire
Sharad Pawar accuses BJP of Amravati violence, says party lost mind after losing power in Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar warns about `urban naxalization' in big cities of Maharashtra