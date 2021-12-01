Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-12-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 23:05 IST
Kerala models' death: Arrested interior designer chased them, say police
The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police, which has been probing the death of three persons including two models in a car accident, on Wednesday said the arrested interior designer in the case had chased them in his four-wheeler before the mishap.

A senior official of the crime branch told PTI that the mobile phone of the interior designer, Saiju Thankachen who was earlier arrested in the case, contains many incriminating evidence including videos of drug abuse.

''The accused, Thankachen, was stalking the girls from a pub. The CCTV visuals show he followed and intercepted them at Kundannur. Later, the car with models sped away to avoid the accused but met with the accident,'' the official said.

The official said Thankachen's mobile phone contains many incriminating evidence including videos of drug and sexual abuse.

Ancy Kabeer (25) and Anjana Shajan (24) had died in a fatal crash on November 1.

A third passenger succumbed to his injuries a few days later. The driver escaped with injuries and was later arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

