Parl panel pulls up I&B ministry of laxity in deciding complaints against TV channels

A parliamentary panel on Wednesday pulled up the information and broadcasting ministry for its “laxity” and ''lackadaisical approach'' in deciding complaints against TV channels for violation of the Programme and Advertising Codes.

Taking serious note of the situation, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, said not holding timely sittings to take decision on pending cases, not only dilutes the impact of action taken but also gives erring channels a chance to commit repeated violations.

“The committee takes a serious note of the apparent laxity on the part of the Ministry of I&B in timely holding of their sittings to take a decision on the cases pending with them,” the panel's report on 'Ethical Standards in Media Coverage' said. “They, therefore, impress upon the ministry to hold their sittings at regular intervals of time to take action on the cases referred to them, for violation of the Programme and Advertising Codes, and not wait for piling up of cases as such a lackadaisical approach not only dilutes the impact of action taken but also gives erring channels a chance to commit repeated violations,” it said.

The panel noted that the ministry had taken action in respect of three TV channels in 2017-18, one channel in 2018-19 and 101 channels in 2019-20. “The committee is not convinced by the reasons advanced by the ministry for such a quantum jump in cases against which action was taken in 2019- 20,” it said. “The ministry has justified that during the years 2017 and 2018, four meetings of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) were held in which 35 cases were considered and during 2019, five meetings of IMC were held in which 122 cases were considered, including 47 cases of earlier years,” the panel noted.

The ministry had constituted an IMC in 2005 under the chairpersonship of additional secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting, with representatives from the ministries of consumer affairs, home affairs, law and justice, women and child development, health and family welfare, external affairs, defence and a member from the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), to look into specific complaints on violation of the Programme and Advertising Codes. Elaborating on the process, the panel said that after receiving a complaint against a TV channel, as reported by the Electronic Media Monitoring Centre (EMMC), or from the general public, or if taken up suo motu by the information and broadcasting ministry, a show-cause notice is issued to the channel. “The IMC functions in a recommendatory capacity. IMC recommendations include issuance of warnings and advisories, asking channels to run apology scrolls on their channels and directing channels to be 'off air' temporarily for varying periods, depending on the gravity of the violation,” the panel said. “The ministry takes a final decision regarding penalties and their quantum with respect to the TV channel,” it noted.

