Pak trying to push more militants across LoC during winter season: J-K DGP

Pakistan is trying to push more militants across the Line of Control (LoC) during the winter season and is hell bent to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Wednesday.

The DGP visited the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag and Pulwama where he chaired an officers’ meeting to take stock of the security scenario.

“Pakistan agents and their handlers are hell bent to disturb the peace here. Pakistan and their agents are trying to push more terrorists during the winter season through Rajouri, Poonch and Bandipora, Kupwara borders,” he said.

Singh, however, said that security forces protecting the borders and police in the hinterland are active to thwart any infiltration attempt. The DGP said the neighbouring country and its handlers here were also trying very hard to radicalise the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and involve them in terrorism. “The Jammu and Kashmir Police is making every effort to stop involvement of youth and have remained successful in bringing misguided youth to their home and parents,” he said.

The DGP impressed upon the police officers to strive harder to maintain peace and order in the Union Territory.

Singh emphasised that police personnel must deal strictly with elements involved in radicalising the youth and pushing them towards terrorism. “Identify and book the persons involved in these activities,” he said, and directed the officers that people's cooperation is pivotal for the force to achieve more success on the anti-militancy front and emphasised for better police public relations.

The Jammu and Kashmir police chief said the people of south Kashmir have always been cooperative and there is no law and order situation because of public support. Police and people have been working together for peace, and police and security forces are working in great synergy to eliminate the remaining terrorists to maintain peace and order, he said.

Complimenting police and security forces for a successful operation in Pulwama in which two militants were killed, the DGP said it was a clean operation without any collateral damage. “Two terrorist commanders of proscribed outfit JeM were neutralised in the operation. Yasir Parray who was known as an IED expert had joined the terrorist group in 2019 and was involved in various terror incidents. He was involved in killing two Army officials and injuring some others by triggering an IED blast,'' the DGP said. “The other foreign terrorist neutralised was known as Ali Bhai and he too was involved in various terror incidents. The duo was working together in radicalising youth and was involved in a dozen FIRs. A number of civilians have sighed a relief today as the duo had created a fear in the lives of locals,” he said.

