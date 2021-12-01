Left Menu

U.N. chief again calls for immediate stop to Ethiopia fighting

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 01-12-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 23:53 IST
U.N. chief again calls for immediate stop to Ethiopia fighting
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@UN)
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday renewed his call for an immediate to halt to fighting in Ethiopia and appealed for unhindered humanitarian aid access.

"There is no justification for the targeting of ethnic groups and arbitrary arrests — nor for detaining U.N. personnel," Guterres told reporters in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global
3
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021