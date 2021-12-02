Nagaland's Hornbill Festival begins; over 12,000 visitors on first day

Nagaland's Hornbill Festival began on Wednesday, with over 12,000 people visiting the venue at Kisama on the first of the 10-day event.

The festival, which is taking place after a year's gap due to COVID-19 pandemic, began with Governor Jagdish Mukhi striking the traditional gong of the Nagas.

Addressing people on the occasion at the Naga Heritage Village, Mukhi said that the Centre and state government are working hard to bring peace to Nagaland.

''The day is not far when the much-awaited peace agreement with Naga rebel groups will be signed. Everyone should make up their minds to create a conducive atmosphere for welcoming the new dawn of peaceful and progressive Nagaland,'' he said.

Mukhi urged the youths to take pride in Naga culture and heritage, and said that the Hornbill Festival provides a platform to various tribes from the state to showcase their culture and it is also an avenue for promoting tourism and allied economic activities.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that the festival contributes immensely in enhancing the tourism in Nagaland as it gathers strength with every edition.

''It is one of the largest indigenous festivals wherein the uniqueness of our culture and its diversity is showcased in all its grandeur,'' he said.

Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon, Consul General of United States Melinda Pavek and her German counterpart Manfred Auber extended greetings on the occasion.

Tourism Department Assistant Director Toka E Tuccumi said that of the 12.420 footfall on the first day of the 22nd edition of the festival, 9,527 were local tourists, 2,882 were domestic visitors and only 11 came from abroad.

