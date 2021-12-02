U.S. CDC has identified first case of Omicron in the U.S. in California- CNN reporter
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified the first case of Omicron in the U.S. in California, a CNN reporter tweeted on Wednesday.
