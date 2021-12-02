UAE announces its first case of the new COVID-19 variant - WAM
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 02-12-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 00:34 IST
The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday its first case of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron for an African woman arriving from an African country through an Arab country, state news agency WAM reported.
UAE is the second Gulf country to detect an Omicron case after Saudi Arabia announced its first case earlier on Wednesday.
