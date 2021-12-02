Jammu: 4 arrested fro stealing SAIL iron bars

Four people were arrested for allegedly trying to sell in the black market 1,390 kgs of iron bars stolen from the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), police said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific information regarding a bid to sell stolen SAIL iron bars, police teams conducted raids at a yard in Narwal and found that some people were loading iron bars in three trucks, they said.

On seeing police, they tried to run away from the spot but were overpowered, police said.

On search, 1,390 kgs of iron bars were recovered. The load was supposed to be sold in the black market, they said, adding that the vehicles were seized.

In this connection, a case has been registered at the Bahu Fort Police Station. The arrested have been identified Inderjeet Singh alias Rinka-Satpal Singh, Skyikander Singh, Krishan Singh and Shiv Ram, police said After this, the stolen iron bars were sold in black market, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)