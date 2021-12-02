Left Menu

U.N. committee decides Taliban, Myanmar junta not allowed into U.N. for now

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 01:48 IST
U.N. committee decides Taliban, Myanmar junta not allowed into U.N. for now
  • Country:
  • United States

A United Nations credentials committee on Wednesday deferred a decision on who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the world body, Sweden’s U.N. Ambassador Anna Karin Eneström, chair of the committee, told reporters.

The decision means Afghanistan’s Taliban and Myanmar’s junta will not be allowed to represent their countries for now at the United Nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021