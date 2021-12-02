U.N. committee decides Taliban, Myanmar junta not allowed into U.N. for now
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 01:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
A United Nations credentials committee on Wednesday deferred a decision on who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the world body, Sweden’s U.N. Ambassador Anna Karin Eneström, chair of the committee, told reporters.
The decision means Afghanistan’s Taliban and Myanmar’s junta will not be allowed to represent their countries for now at the United Nations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- Afghanistan
- Myanmar
- junta
- United Nations
- Taliban
- Sweden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's envoy to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar appointed as Secretary in MEA
India, France discuss Afghanistan, threats posed by LET, JEM, Daesh, other UN proscribed terror outfits
Pakistan invites Taliban for ministerial meet of Afghanistan's neighbours
Ramiz Raja part of ICC working group formed to review cricket in Afghanistan
Pakistan to train Afghanistan's aviation staff: Report